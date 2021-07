Egypt is to scrap testing for all fully vaccinated travellers, including arrivals from the UK.The health ministry confirmed that double jabbed visitors can forgo the current requirement to present a negative Covid PCR test provided they can submit proof of vaccination.This comes in the form of a QR-coded certificate showing they have received both doses of one of six vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.However, those travelling from countries with a prevalence of virus variants of concern, such as the UK, will be subject to a rapid test upon entry.Unvaccinated travellers...