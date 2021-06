As we prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 8, there is clearly one thing that stands as the top story: The gang’s back together! For most of the season Sara has been a part from the rest of the Legends and while there are understandable reasons for it, it’s still been polarizing. The group dynamic is a huge part of this show and suffice it to say, it’s a relief to have everyone back together in one spot again.