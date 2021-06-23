Easy Old Bay Baked Shrimp

And all that jazz - Come one come all, the streets are alive with the sights and sounds of restaurants! Thanks to our good Guv and the powers that be, we’ve made it to this stage of comeback. One of my favorite go to’s during the grisly days and nights was Bread N Wine on Lex and 93rd half a block up from the Y and one of the several storefronts alongside the West Side Market. Like all businesses during those days, BnW, as the regulars say, was up and running, sometimes at a snail’s pace, but now all tables - indoors, in the outside structure, on the street - are alive with dining NYers sipping wine, drinking coffee, and enjoying the casual eclectic menu - from sandwiches and salads like a Mediterranean falafel, Tuna Nicoise or soups like chicken noodle or French Onion or Hungarian Chicken Paprikash. I’d advise skipping the French lentil soup if you’re big on seeing and tasting lentils.There’s a kids menu with Mac and Cheese, grilled cheese and chicken tenders. For dinner or lunch there’s chicken stew and a Persian meatball dish called Kofteh Tabrizi served with basmati rice. It’s really the kind of place you can be casual and enjoy really fine attentive service or just while away your time. And, if you really want to feel the joys of what I’ll call open restaurants, come by when they have a jazz group. On a recent Wednesday night, Butterfly Blue, a three-piece band, played from 6:30 to 9:30. On voice, Gizem Gokoglu, Linus Wyrsch on clarinet and tenor sax, David Pearl on keyboard. It was delightful, uplifting, and a great NY night. Word is that there will be more Jazz nights at BnW, perhaps other trios, on Weds, Fridays and weekends. Best to call ahead to be sure. 646-861-0115 or 646-861-0070.