Cheesy Garlic Crescent Rolls

During spring, one of my favorite seasonal ingredients to cook with is stinging nettles. Urtica dioica is a perennial herb, and the very fine hairs on its leaves give it its name. They act like tiny needles, injecting histamines that produce a stinging sensation upon contact. A quick blanch in boiling water or sauté in a hot skillet removes the sting, and what remains is earthy green flavor and a powerhouse of nutrients. Nettles taste similar to spinach-meets-green-beans, and are commonly made into pesto, soup, or tea, or added to polenta or pasta. They’ve also been used as an herbal remedy for a whole host of ailments, from “reducing arthritis pain to treating seasonal allergies,” according to Medical News Today. Use a rubber glove to harvest them, pinching off the topmost tender leaves. This nettles dish brings salty, tangy St. Stephen triple-cream cheese to new heights, paired with crispy sunflower seeds and tender chickpeas. If you can’t find nettles, you can substitute spinach or green beans for an equally delicious dish.