‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast to Recreate Classic Episode for Paramount+ Special
Brady Bunch fans, you’re going to love this. Most of the cast is getting together to recreate an iconic episode, with some tall, gaudy, campy tweaks. So set a reminder for June 30 to watch Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch on Paramount +. Five Brady kids will join some of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul is the beloved, 6-foot-4, 60-year-old drag queen. He’s also the same age as the Brady’s two youngest actors — Susan Olsen and Michael Lookinland. The other three stars of The Brady Bunch to appear with RuPaul are Barry Williams, Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight.outsider.com