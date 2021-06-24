Cancel
‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast to Recreate Classic Episode for Paramount+ Special

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Brady Bunch fans, you’re going to love this. Most of the cast is getting together to recreate an iconic episode, with some tall, gaudy, campy tweaks. So set a reminder for June 30 to watch Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch on Paramount +. Five Brady kids will join some of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul is the beloved, 6-foot-4, 60-year-old drag queen. He’s also the same age as the Brady’s two youngest actors — Susan Olsen and Michael Lookinland. The other three stars of The Brady Bunch to appear with RuPaul are Barry Williams, Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

