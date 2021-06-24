‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast to Recreate Classic Episode for Paramount+ Special

If you blinked you may have missed it, but The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick once made a cameo appearance on the hit comedy series Scrubs. McCormick, who played Marcia Brady, had a brief role in a 2003 episode of the sitcom. Of course, most fans know her as the eldest daughter on The Brady Bunch. From 1969 to 1974, McCormick starred on the classic television show for all of its five seasons. While she struggled to find constant roles in Hollywood following the series finale, the actress has popped up here and there over the years.