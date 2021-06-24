Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’: Everything to Know About New Cast Member Gary Cole

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The eighteenth season finale of “NCIS” brought along with it some goodbyes to some major characters. As the final episode of the hit CBS show’s eighteenth season aired, both Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) made their final appearances. As fans watched these characters say their final...

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

109K+
Followers
12K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Maria Bello
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cast Member#Ncis#Cbs#Tvinsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Will Mark Harmon's Gibbs Die or Leave in Season 19?

Mark Harmon's fate on NCIS is still hanging in limbo. Although the actor has extended his contract through the recently renewed Season 19, is it possible that Harmon’s onscreen counterpart, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, could die or leave the team in the upcoming season?. Season 18 left Gibbs' fate...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

NCIS Season 19 Spoilers: What’s Next For Sean Murray As Timothy McGee?

NCIS Season 19 spoilers and updates tease that the show is due to air this fall and fans want to know what’s next for Sean Murray as Timothy McGee. It’s still unclear whether Mark Harmon, who plays the role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will return to the TV series as a full-time cast member. So, what’s next for Murray whose role is highly dependent on his boss?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here Are the Most Surprising Exits From the Series So Far

Now at the end of its 18th season, popular TV crime drama, NCIS, says goodbye to yet another beloved character. With Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) now gone, she joins the list of unexpected exits from the series. In a recent article, TV Insider released a list of head-spinning show exits, but we’ve narrowed down the list to our Top Three.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Mark Harmon’s Wife Told Producers About Possibility of Playing Gibbs Love Interest

They may be married in real life. But actor Pam Dawber was against playing a love interest for her husband Mark Harmon on the hit drama “NCIS.”. Dawber played a recurring role for four episodes during Season 18. “NCIS” cast her as Marcie, an investigative journalist that assisted Harmon’s Gibbs. By the end of the season, the two were investigating a potential serial killer. But those investigations might now be blown up. Well, at least Gibbs’ boat is. In the final moments of the season, someone attempted to kill Harmon’s character.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Who Is Going to Take Over Ellie Bishop’s Position Next Season?

“NCIS” currently has a spot open on its team. Ellie Bishop and her actor Emily Wickersham said goodbye to the show during the Season 18 finale. So who will end up replacing Bishop on the team? Currently, the prime candidate is Katrina Law’s, Jessica Knight. The character was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 18. Fans have speculated that Knight will join the team as a regular next season. But so far, CBS hasn’t confirmed that Law or Knight will return.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Television Q&A: Is Bishop really leaving 'NCIS'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: On the season finale of “NCIS,” it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave “NCIS”?. A: In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Bishop — officially departed “NCIS.” In an Instagram post, she said, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Was ‘Intimidated’ By Cote de Pablo When She Joined the Series

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham was intimidated by her predecessor Cote de Pablo. After first appearing in the NCIS Season 11 episode, “Gut Check” as a guest star for a few episodes, things quickly changed. NSA analyst Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop would soon become a series regular and take the place of de Pablo’s character, Ziva David. She would star on the show until her departure after the completion of Season 18.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Announces Production Has Officially Started With New Cast Photo

Aloha fans! The entire “NCIS: Hawai’i” team has landed in Oahu to film the next season. Revealed by CBS last week, the spin-off series has already started production. Making it official on Twitter, the crime-drama show tweeted a group photo to announce the exciting news. The caption read, “Aloha! Production has officially started on #NCISHawaii. See you this fall on @CBS and @ParamountPlus.”