Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Dodgers named Sports Business Journal’s Sports Team of the Year

Dodger Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers were named Sports Team of the Year tonight at the 2021 Sports Business Awards. The awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, and the honor considers all facets of the team’s operations. It was the organization’s first such honor since the Sports Business Awards were launched in 2008. The other nominees for Sports Team of the Year were the Columbus Crew (MLS), Miami Dolphins (NFL), Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) and Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL).

dodgers.mlblogs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Sports Business Journal#Sports Team Of#Miami Dolphins#Milwaukee Bucks#Nba#Espn#National League West#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLS
News Break
NFL
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC News

Dodger Stadium sellout is America's largest sports crowd since pandemic

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed more than 50,000 fans for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the largest crowd to see a U.S. professional sports league event since the pandemic struck. The National League club billed the contest as “Reopening Day,” selling 52,078 tickets at Dodger Stadium as baseball-starved fans...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Crowd Sets a Record For American Professional Sports

The Dodgers were welcomed back by fans in a big way this past Tuesday. Following the lift of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in California, the team decided to host “Reopening Day” in Los Angeles as they welcomed back their fans at FULL capacity. Dodgers fans did not disappoint and showed...
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Kershaw scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Chicago

LINE: Dodgers -194, Cubs +167; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will square off on Sunday. The Dodgers are 25-13 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the league. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .406.
MLBkslsports.com

MLB Reveals Finalists To Start 2021 All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Major League Baseball unveiled the names of the players who are finalists to start in the league’s 2021 All-Star Game. The finalists were announced on Sunday, June 27. MLB listed three finalists at every position for each league, as well as nine outfielders. The finalists...
MLBdailydodgers.com

The Sports Report: McKinstry’s grand slam helps Dodgers beat Cubs, 7-1

I was getting some swing and misses on the slider, I was able to use it to both sides of the plate, and I told Dave [Roberts, Dodgers manager] that any time you get to pitch a 4:15 p.m. game in Dodger Stadium with the shadows, it's a good game," Kershaw said. It's not easy to see there, so I'll take it for sure.
MLBSt. James Plaindealer

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (50-27) and Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31) begin a two-game series Monday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Giants vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Dodgers lead 4-3 Sunday: The Dodgers...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Early blasts by Mookie Betts and Max Muncy helped propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a key win in the first of a two-game set against the San Francisco Giants. Betts and Muncy hit back-to-back home runs to begin the bottom of the first inning, leading Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory in a matchup of teams with the two best records in the majors.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

6/28 Gamethread: Giants vs. Dodgers

You know the vibes. It’s Beat LA season. Who: San Francisco Giants (50-27) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31) Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV) I call this the “Beat LA” lineup. 1B — LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — .270/.350/.494 — 134 OPS+. RF — Mike Yastrzemski (L)...
MLBSportsBook Review

Giants vs. Dodgers Free MLB Picks and Odds Analysis

The National League West continues to deliver as the three team tango at the top continues with another intriguing matchup. The second-place Dodgers, coming off three straight wins over the Cubs, face the first place Giants, who nearly swept Oakland over the weekend, for two games in Los Angeles. Let’s check out their MLB odds.
MLBBleacher Report

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 13

The first Major League Baseball team to reach 50 victories still has some under-the-radar parts on its roster. The San Francisco Giants have been baseball's biggest surprise and are on top of the National League West thanks to some terrific hitting up and down the order. Steven Duggar has been...
BaseballPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Inducted into UCLA’s Hall of Fame

The reigning 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is having a solid first season with the Boys in Blue, despite dealing with a long ball problem. Although he’s been one of the more productive starters in the National League this year, Jacob deGrom’s insane season may prevent him from repeating and earning another Cy Young.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Joc Pederson clearly showed he misses LA this weekend

Has any former Dodgers player returned to Chavez Ravine and been as completely welcome as Joc Pederson was this weekend?. Does any ex-Dodger have a higher approval rating and a more open invitation to enjoy the rolling greens of the outfield than the current … Cub? Is that where he is now? Sorry, we still refuse to acknowledge his departure.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.