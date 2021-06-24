Dodgers named Sports Business Journal’s Sports Team of the Year
The Dodgers were named Sports Team of the Year tonight at the 2021 Sports Business Awards. The awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, and the honor considers all facets of the team’s operations. It was the organization’s first such honor since the Sports Business Awards were launched in 2008. The other nominees for Sports Team of the Year were the Columbus Crew (MLS), Miami Dolphins (NFL), Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) and Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL).dodgers.mlblogs.com