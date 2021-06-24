David Crosby's Announcement of a Robert Zemeckis-Directed Crosby, Stills & Nash Doc Is Walked Back as 'Premature'
On Tuesday, David Crosby declared to Howard Stern's listeners that filmmaker Robert Zemeckis would be directing a documentary on Crosby, Stills & Nash, making possible use of "10,000 hours" of existing footage as well as fresh interviews. On Wednesday, that announcement got walked back a bit, with word that the tantalizing prospect of a full-on CSN doc is still only under discussion.