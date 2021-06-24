Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Humble City, or 12 miles east of Lovington, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark and Knowles.