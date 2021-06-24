Cancel
Aurora County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Davison, Douglas, Hutchinson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison; Douglas; Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Davison County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Aurora County in south central South Dakota Northeastern Douglas County in south central South Dakota Northwestern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stickney, or 12 miles southeast of Plankinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. Quarter size hail was reported south of Stickney. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ethan and Dimock around 915 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
