We're halfway through 2021 and value continues to outperform growth year to date. In large-caps, the Russell 1000 Value Index (up 16.98%) is outperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index (up 14.86%) by 213 basis points. Within small-caps, the gap is even more pronounced as the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 27.33%) is ahead of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 9.47%) by 1,786 basis points. In micro-cap land, the Russell Microcap Value Index (up 36.7%) is outperforming the Russell Microcap Growth Index (up 21.71%) by 1,499 basis points. No doubt that value has a way to go over the past one- through 10-year periods to catch up to growth, but it's a start.