Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 6:16PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Effective: 2021-06-29 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CADDO, COMANCHE, SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTHERN TILLMAN COUNTIES At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges continued to indicate periods of heavy rainfall across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Anadarko, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Snyder, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Fort Cobb, Verden, Cement, Chattanooga, Mountain Park, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Manitou, Faxon, Lake Lawtonka and Meers. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through early this afternoon.