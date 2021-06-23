To meet the needs of our growing practice, Salida Family Dentistry is seeking a compassionate, people oriented, and motivated individual for a front desk position. This position will also include cross-training for dental assisting. The right candidate will possess excellent computer skills, the ability to multi-task and should enjoy working in a team environment. Previous experience in the dental field in the dental field or customer service is preferred. Please email a complete resume to managersfd@gmail.com or mail to our business location: Salida Family Dentistry Attention: Kyle 7600 W US Hwy.50 Salida, CO 81201.