Pedestrian fatality in Izard County

A one-vehicle accident killed a man near the community of Guion. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary report, a 2013 John Deere was stalled on Hwy. 58 blocking both lanes of traffic. Cody L. Killingsworth, 22, of Checotaw, Oklahoma was standing on the left side of the vehicle when it suddenly began traveling north, striking Killingsworth, exiting the highway and coming to a stop in a wooded area. Weather conditions at the time were reported as rain, and road conditions were reported as wet.