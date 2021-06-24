North Little Rock's own Randy Sandefur ready to lead Charging Wildcat football

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nearly his entire life, North Little Rock has been home for Randy Sandefur. "It means a lot to me because I really love this place." 40 years ago, Sandefur was a local legend at the Rose City ballpark. "I heard you left a couple of baseballs on a roof or two. I tell you what, the community center has a couple of mine up there. I wasn’t a big hitter, but I got lucky and the wind was blowing out."