US stocks are on track for the fifth straight monthly gain as investors bet that earnings growth will help to offset the impact of high interest rates. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 index are all hovering near their record highs. A recent report by FactSet found that a record number of companies in the S&P 500 index upgraded their second-quarter revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) forecasts. Still, an FT and Global Markets survey showed that the Fed will likely hike rates two times by 2023 as the economy continued to rebound. The 10-year bond yield dropped to 1.479%, which is lower than this year’s high of 1.76%.