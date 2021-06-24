Brewers Hold Off Diamondbacks Comeback, Take Series Win

PHOENIX, AZ (WSAU) — Brandon Woodruff was able to do it all for the Brewers to help the team to a 3-2 win on Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee was able to win two out of three games in the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks after winning on Wednesday afternoon 3-2 at Chase Field. While Brandon Woodruff may have the second-lowest run support in baseball, he helped take matters into his own hands by driving in the game’s only run prior to the seventh inning. Hits were also added on by Luis Urias, Tyrone Taylor, Avisaíl García, and Jace Peterson.