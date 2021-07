LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The internet’s favorite auntie had to read Wendy Williams after she came for her marriage in Hot Topics. Tabitha Brown has taken social media by storm with her personality, vegan recipes, and positive attitude so much so that she’s been able to make her wildest dreams come true. Through Instagram and TikTok, Brown gained fame and has created plenty of opportunities like her reoccurring role on Lena Waithe’s The Chi, creating an audiobook, and also launching her own seasoning with McCormick.