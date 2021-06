Over the last half-century, the popularity of American football has exploded. These days, the sport appears to have replaced baseball as the country’s favorite pastime. Both the NFL and the NCAA have watched their reach and bottom lines expand exponentially. From the creation of streaming platforms to online gambling. Television coverage and added programming on national, regional, and cable channels continue to grow each year. Factor in the fantasy leagues, podcasts, and digital media landscape, the sport’s popularity, and personal engagement appears boundless, if not infinitive.