Williston, ND

21-year-old charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

By Williston Herald staff
Williston Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo shootings in Williston over the weekend led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on an attempted murder charge and two others on terrorizing charges. Jurique Pinnock was charged Tuesday, June 22, with a class A felony count of criminal attempt — murder. Eddie Dean Anderson III and Latikqua Anderson were both charged with one class C felony count of conspiracy to commit terrorizing. A bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

www.willistonherald.com
