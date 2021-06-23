21-year-old charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting
Two shootings in Williston over the weekend led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on an attempted murder charge and two others on terrorizing charges. Jurique Pinnock was charged Tuesday, June 22, with a class A felony count of criminal attempt — murder. Eddie Dean Anderson III and Latikqua Anderson were both charged with one class C felony count of conspiracy to commit terrorizing. A bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.www.willistonherald.com