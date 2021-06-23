Cancel
Trick Daddy Says Beyoncé Is No Stephanie Mills, Patti Labelle, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey Or Adele

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
rnbcincy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Trick Daddy had the whole world tripping when he made a very sacrilegious musical opinion by stating during a recent Clubhouse chat that superstar singer Beyoncé can’t sing. From digital attacks by her relentless BeyHive fanbase all the way to getting flack from his own protegeé, “the baddest” femcee Trina, the self-proclaimed King of Miami rap definitely found himself in hot water over his opinion.

