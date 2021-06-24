Woman admits killing 2 men in Hemet DUI wreck

BANNING (CNS) - An ex-con who killed two young men in a DUI crash in Hemet pleaded guilty today to second-degree murder charges. Faalele Rosemarie Patea, 27, of Moreno Valley admitted the two felony counts, as well as sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations, during a status hearing at the Banning Justice Center. No charges were dismissed under the plea agreement, which Riverside County Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst is expected to certify during Patea's July 8 sentencing hearing. The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, is facing 30 years to life in state prison. Patea was prosecuted for the May 1, 2019, deaths of Beaumont residents Joshua Serquina and Kyle Towai, both 22. According to Hemet police Sgt. Dan Rein.