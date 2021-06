A couple of weeks ago, national media began circulating horror stories about American National Parks overcrowding. My friend Matthew at Live and Let’s Fly reported on the topic, questioning whether park visits were worth it given crowding issues. My family and I are currently in the midst of a cross-country road trip visiting several National Parks; we’ve completed three so far, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Grand Teton, and Yellowstone. So if you’re contemplating a visit later this summer, what’s the actual ground truth on National Parks overcrowding? It’s a mixed bag, with the situation mostly not matching the hype but with some trouble spots.