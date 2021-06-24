Cancel
Food & Drinks

Dunkin' skips breakfast with Beyond Meat

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunkin' confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich is no longer on its national menu, following a report from JPMorgan that the plant-based protein offering has been pulled. Dunkin', which was acquired by Inspire Brands in late 2020, began selling the Beyond Sausage Sandwich (also...

