Dunkin' skips breakfast with Beyond Meat

Let's rip the bandaid off, shall we? Costco's recalling another batch of frozen food. Not that that's exactly shocking. According to Time in 2019, food recalls were on the rise even then. And, on the upside, the majority are precautionary and aren't directly tied to illnesses, life-threatening or otherwise. Nonetheless, if you like hanging around, staring at, thinking about, and otherwise dreaming up ways to get close to Costco's frozen food aisle as much as we do, you'll want in on this information. Remember how in mid-May Costco recalled a batch of Clio's Greek Yogurt bars because the company was scared that "metallic fragments from a piece of production equipment/machinery" might have ended up a kind of secret extra ingredient in some of them (via Costco)?