When it's extremely hot outside, you probably don't want to use multiple burners on the stovetop to prepare dinner (in fact, you might not want to turn on the stove on at all!). The best summer meals are simple to prepare, fresh, and flavorful. This is the time of year to lean on easy going grilling recipes, embrace one-pot meals, or prepare make-ahead dishes so that dinner is ready in a flash. Read on for our favorite summer dinner recipes to make when it's almost too hot to cook.