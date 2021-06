The meeting was held via telephone conference call pursuant to Executive Order 20-46, (as extended by Executive Order 20-93, and as may be further amended or extended). Pursuant to the Open Meeting Law, any additional items added to the agenda by a majority vote of the members shall be for “informational purposes only and may not be voted on except where necessary to address an unexpected occurrence that requires immediate action to protect the public or to refer the matter to an appropriate committee or to another body or official.”