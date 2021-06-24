Super Saturday Returns to Evansville Museum With Cool Cars, Dinosaurs, Yoga and More

Who doesn't love dinosaurs? I feel like there's something about dinosaurs that wakes up and excites the kid in all of us. I mean at one point in time there were these gigantic creatures that roamed the earth, that are just bones in the earth now. It's truly amazing when you think about it. I also know kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 3 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can quickly tell you exactly which dinosaur that is. So when I heard about this dinosaur adventure train experience in French Lick, it definitely excited my inner child. I mean, dinosaurs AND trains?! Now that is an exciting combination.