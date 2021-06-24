Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How To Use Story Time To Soothe Anxious Kids (And Parents, Too!)

MindBodyGreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. One of the principal features of storytelling is its ability to capture and redirect a child’s attention—or an adult’s. We called this the “storytelling loop.” If we start with a normal set of circumstances, then introduce a story, we usually return to the same set of circumstances with a new perspective.

www.mindbodygreen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Back Pain#Soothe#Story Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

10+ Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone. We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

7 Things a Parent Should Never Say to Their Child

Invalidation involves discounting, delegitimizing, or communicating that someone's thoughts, feelings, or actions are an overreaction. Regular parental invalidation can have lasting consequences, with frequently invalidated teens having higher levels of emotional dysregulation. Parents can confuse validation with agreement, yet they are different. Validation conveys an understanding of the person's internal...
KidsLifehacker

How I Trained My Kid to Use the Potty in Three Messy Days

In my career a parent, I can boast very few untarnished wins—namely, they are: making my daughter believe that frozen grapes are a totally acceptable dessert, teaching her to love Swiffer-ing, and potty training her in three days flat. That last one was my biggest surprise success, as I was fully prepared for drawn-out doom.
Kidspurewow.com

How to Establish a Morning Routine for Kids (So Everybody Gets Out the Door on Time)

School drop-off is in ten minutes and you’ve asked your kid to put his shoes on six times already, but he’s still sitting there casually poking his waffle. That’s when you realize that the waffle prodding means that he hasn’t brushed his teeth yet. Oh, and he has syrup down his shirt so that needs changing too. At this point, your blood pressure starts to rise and you’re barking out orders as you move through your home like a hurricane trying to get everything you need so that you can get out the door. It’s a stressful way to start the day (and one that guarantees a late slip).
KidsFosters Daily Democrat

Family Center to offer classes about parenting anxious children

The Family Center, a program of Families First Health and Support Center and Goodwin Community Health, will offer two free online programs on parenting anxious children this summer: a workshop with Lynn Lyons, author of “Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents,” followed by an eight-week series discussing the ideas in Lyons’ book. Parents, grandparents and caregivers of kids of all ages are welcome to join these groups.
Religionchallies.com

How To Live With Resolute Hope in an Anxious Age

This week the blog is sponsored by Multnomah Books and is adapted from Collin Hansen and Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra’s new book Gospelbound: Living with Resolute Hope in an Anxious Age. Recently, a man approached me (Collin) at church. He was worried about the times we live in, and I couldn’t...
Family Relationshipstastefullyoffensive.com

22 Times Kids Hilariously Humbled Their Parents

From what they’re tweeting, parents seem to be having a rough time. Especially this year. Children everywhere have the upper hand. They know too much and not enough all at the same time. Consequently, they wield power over their elders. Kids these days are too smart for their own good. Don’t they know where their food and shelter come from? Seemingly, no. They think their parents are big old chauffeurs and bedtime tyrants. Thankfully, parents are on Twitter letting other parents know that being humbled by a toddler is as normal as it is funny.
Kidsdailypostathenian.com

Conversation starters for kids and parents

Have you had this conversation? We have … too often. After a couple of these, it was time to regroup and rethink how we created conversation with our kids. To get the most engagement from your little ones, ask them questions that interest them. Ask questions that spark their imagination. If you want to know how their day is, invite them to do something with you and ask questions while doing something together.
KidsSentinel & Enterprise

Mom worried son is inheriting her low self-esteem

Dear Annie: Lately, I have been feeling like I am not good enough. I have anxiety and depression, which I have had since I was young, to the point where I have attempted suicide four times. I used to have anorexia and bulimia and constantly cut myself on my arms and legs because this was the one thing in my life I had control over. I am not proud of myself for those days.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

29 Little Ways to Calm Anxiety

Whether you have a history of panic attacks or you consider yourself cool as a cucumber, anxiety happens to everyone. Seriously. And while there are certainly longer-term solutions, sometimes you just need a quick fix for when you’re feeling particularly stressed. Enter these 29 little ways to calm anxiety, from commenting on a friend’s Instagram post to making a cup of green tea.
Jobspsychologytoday.com

What Is Revenge Bedtime Procrastination?

Revenge bedtime procrastination is a new name for an old problem made worse by the demands of the pandemic. The issue affects many but has been especially significant for young workers worldwide. Recognizing the problem is the first step to eliminating it and developing better habits. Most of us have...
Rock Island, TNnewstalk941.com

Story Time Hour Offered For Kids In Rock Island This Summer

Rock Island’s Cedar Grove Community Center is offering an hour of story time for kids this summer. Family, Community and Education Club President Sarah Hillis said starting June 29, every Tuesday at 10:00 AM will be dedicated to the story hour. Hillis said this effort was about engaging kids and getting them together.
MusicPride Publishing

‘Cancer, My Journey in Time’ (part 47)Music soothes

We have heard the term ‘music soothes the savage beast.’ But there are many ‘savage beasts.’ Have you ever noticed how music can formulate your mood? Music can create a mood, alter a mood or simply put you in a certain state of mind. Of course, we all know the implications of candlelight and music, dance music for a celebration, or even lullaby music. There is also lots to say about music in the Bible’s book of Psalms.
HealthThrive Global

How to Manage Your Emotions (without using a drink)

You might recall that alcohol was used as an anesthetic for surgeries just as little as a hundred years ago. When it comes to alcohol, we attribute so many false beliefs to a drink. Beliefs like, a drink will make me feel more relaxed, or outgoing, or fun (all limiting beliefs that take away your power!)
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Parents encouraged to register their kids for Dallas ISD’s virtual story time and book club

Project R.E.A.D. LIVE is a virtual story time/book club hosted by Library Media Services for Dallas ISD students currently enrolled in grades PK-5th grade to promote reading for pleasure. Parents of these students are encouraged to register at Project READ / READ Live – Dallas ISD to secure their enrollment in this interactive reading based experience provided by the librarians of Dallas ISD.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Hidden Gaslighting Phrases

Gaslighting is a strategy of emotional and psychological abuse that covert narcissists often use to make people doubt their own perceptions of reality. If you a victim of gaslighting, you will most likely start questioning everything you know, and you are until you lose the sense of your own self-confidence, integrity, and identity.