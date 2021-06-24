How To Use Story Time To Soothe Anxious Kids (And Parents, Too!)
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. One of the principal features of storytelling is its ability to capture and redirect a child’s attention—or an adult’s. We called this the “storytelling loop.” If we start with a normal set of circumstances, then introduce a story, we usually return to the same set of circumstances with a new perspective.www.mindbodygreen.com