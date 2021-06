(CNN) – Teams arriving in Japan will find an Olympic Village that’s been set up with COVID-19 in mind. The village is a city within a city, built for the world’s best athletes for the Tokyo Olympics that will house thousands of Olympians from more than 200 countries. Normally, a place for partying and celebrations, this year it will be an anti-social, sanitized bubble full of COVID testing, health centers and staying apart from one another.