Steamboat Springs, CO

Summer occupancy will be higher than 2020, but not quite reaching pre-pandemic peaks

By Bryce Martin
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s occupancy rates in Steamboat Springs were abysmal, so when compared to last year, this summer’s outlook is generally trending positive — but it’s not quite a return to pre-pandemic highs. “It’s looking spectacular compared to a year ago; and it’s looking hopeful, looking with a broader vision. Maybe...

www.steamboatpilot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#Pandemic#Resort Group#Holiday Inn Steamboat
