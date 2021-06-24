Summer occupancy will be higher than 2020, but not quite reaching pre-pandemic peaks

Eugene Toriko’s preferred partnership agreement with Kenoa resort expands its portfolio of eco-luxury properties into South America. Atlanta, Georgia, USA – Amid hectic routines and stressful lives, sometimes all a person needs is a short travel break, especially when it comes to a luxurious travel experience. Travel allows a person to break away from the monotonous routine and make some of the most magical life memories. Eugene Toriko, a leading eco-luxury travel agency, has announced a new partnership with Kenoa Exclusive Beach & Spa Resort in Brazil. Surrounded by lush jungle and a warm ocean, the luxurious resort with a “Eco-chic” design concept allows travelers to relax and let time be. Eugene Toriko’s preferred partner agreement with Kenoa resort seeks to expand the agencies offering of eco-luxury properties and provide its customers the most unique and incredible experiences that will positively impact their lives.