RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device

A series of reports said earlier this week that several companies in Apple’s iPhone supply chain have started manufacturing parts for the iPhone 13 series. Among them is well-known chipmaker TSMC that manufactures the A-series and M-series chips for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Those reports seemed to suggest that Apple is looking to launch the iPhone 13 handsets on time this year, despite the ongoing pandemic and chip shortage. Still, the reports said there are no guarantees that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 phones during the usual September timeframe. Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 phones in mid-October, about a month later than usual, and the handsets hit stores in two waves in late October and early November. Manufacturing issues and travel delays are the oft-cited reasons that reportedly forced Apple to postpone its iPhone 12 launch event and release dates.