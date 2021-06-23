Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device

By John Lonsdale
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s an experience no one wants to repeat — dropping your case-free phone on the ground, leaving cracks...

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Apple Iphone#Iphone 12#Smartphone#Rs#The Apple Store#Otterbox#Pelican#Casetify Magsafe Iphone#Defender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Hidden iPhone Feature Suddenly Discovered

There are many useful features that people look for in their smartphones. The ability have two phone numbers, through the use of two SIM cards, is one prized by many. It’s an option many iPhone users like to have, but Apple has been reticent to offer this in major markets, even though all the hooks and supports are hiding inside the iPhones software and hardware.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Which Apple Watch should you buy on Prime Day?

Is the Apple Watch at the top of your Prime Day deals shopping list? if so, it’s a great choice. In fact, it’s the best choice you can make if you own an iPhone and want a smartwatch. However, while the latest model is the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE is also new, the Apple Watch Series 3 can still be purchased, and the Apple Watch Series 5 is still one to look for if you can find it.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This will definitely be the most useful new iPhone trick you learn this year

As many people quickly started to realize in March of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic turned a slick and reliable feature like Face ID into something of a usability nightmare. With almost everyone wearing masks over the last 15 months, iPhone unlocking via Face ID became impossible and iPhone users were forced to enter in their passcode in order to access their devices. It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but the good news is that the worst of the pandemic is seemingly behind us, which is to say that we can finally go back to using Face ID as intended. Still,...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Apple Watch 7 might just be a minor upgrade

It looks like the Apple Watch 7 might follow a similar trajectory to the iPhone 13, in that both could just be minor upgrades on their predecessors. That much has been extensively rumored for the iPhone 13, and now we’re hearing similar things about the Apple Watch 7. This claim...
Cell PhonesBGR

This new iPhone 13 leak is terrific news for Apple fans

A series of reports said earlier this week that several companies in Apple’s iPhone supply chain have started manufacturing parts for the iPhone 13 series. Among them is well-known chipmaker TSMC that manufactures the A-series and M-series chips for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Those reports seemed to suggest that Apple is looking to launch the iPhone 13 handsets on time this year, despite the ongoing pandemic and chip shortage. Still, the reports said there are no guarantees that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 phones during the usual September timeframe. Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 phones in mid-October, about a month later than usual, and the handsets hit stores in two waves in late October and early November. Manufacturing issues and travel delays are the oft-cited reasons that reportedly forced Apple to postpone its iPhone 12 launch event and release dates.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro leaks may be deceiving

Files leaked this week show the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro – or what appear to be those devices – both front and back. The devices look to contain slightly larger batteries and have ever-so-slightly thicker bodies to accommodate said batteries. It’s also shown here that the iPhone 13 Pro will (quite possibly) have a strangely flat camera array.*
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

New leak claims iPhone SE with 5G still coming in early 2022

Later this year, Apple will pull back the curtain on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones (or the iPhone 12s, depending on who you ask). Based on the dozens of rumors and reports that have been circulating in recent months, the iPhone 13 will feature a few notable changes — smaller notches, 120Hz displays, and bigger batteries — but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also claimed that “engineers consider the next iPhones another “S” version of the device, the nomenclature typically given to new iPhones with minor upgrades.” In all likelihood, we’re less than three months away from finding out exactly what...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
TechnologyLiliputing

Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet coming in July for $110 and up

Lenovo is updating its entry-level Android tablet lineup with two new models, the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen), but only the former will be available in the United States. It’s expected to go on sale in July with a list price of $110 (although some early retail listings show it could sell for as little as $90).
ElectronicsThe Verge

Smart Battery cases for the iPhone are over half off at Best Buy

Editor’s Note: On May 28th and 29th, 2021, we published two articles promoting a deal from Daily Steals for an Apple charger and cable for a discounted price. As it turns out, the chargers and cables Daily Steals is selling are apparently counterfeit and not genuine Apple products. If you purchased the cable and charger that were part of this deal, please contact support@dailysteals.com with your order number in the email to get a refund.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Deals: All-time low on iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case, M1 MacBook Pro, Beats Studio Buds, more

It’s time to look at all of today’s best price drops on Apple gear. Starting with a new all-time low on the official Apple iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case, we are also tracking a series of solid offers on its iPhone 12 mini accessories from $20. From there, we have a new deal on the base model M1 MacBook Pro, a nice pre-order offer on the new Beats Studio Buds, and some unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models at up to $350 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Stabilize your iPhone videos with the best smartphone gimbal deal for Prime Day

Professionals, amateurs, and everybody in between can just pick up their iPhone and start recording video. But if you really want to step things up a notch, you might want to consider grabbing one of the best phone gimbals like the DJI OM 4. DJI is becoming one of the best companies for photographers and videographers with a wide array of excellent accessories, and the OM 4 is just one example. But if you've been waiting for a great sale to knock off a few bucks, now's your chance as you can save 20% on DJI's OM 4 thanks to Prime Day. It's just one of many great Prime Day iPhone deals you'll see this week.
TechnologyPosted by
Creative Bloq

The 26 best iPad Pro apps to let your Apple Pencil shine

For the best iPad Pro apps to really do their jobs, they have to let your Apple Pencil shine. Since the Pencil was designed to enhance the native applications of the iPad Pro, design apps for drawing, note-taking, sketching and digital art have no excuse to shy away from putting its impressive capabilities to the test.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

These are the Best iPhone 11 cases: Spigen, OtterBox, ESR, and more!

Latest and greatest Apple smartphone around, but it still remains a valid option for many users, especially since one can get it off for lower prices and coupled with other discounts and offers. The iPhone 11 has a beautiful and timeless design, though the glass sandwich build means you need to be careful when handling the phone. If you want to keep the phone looking beautiful, you’ll more than likely need a case. Fortunately, there are hundreds of options on the market with different designs and functionalities. To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled some of the best iPhone 11 cases that you can buy right now. These cases include all kinds of options, so you can choose a case that satisfies your needs.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Fido is offering the iPhone 11 Pro for $34.99/month

If you want to purchase a relatively new iPhone but don’t want to pay the top price, Fido’s new offer is a great option. Fido is offering a decent deal on the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro that comes with EarPods, a Lighting-to-USB Cable and a USB Power Adapter. The handset’s...