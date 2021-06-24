The Olympics Entry Ticket That Sold For Big Money On Pawn Stars

Over the years, the cast of History's "Pawn Stars" has bought all sorts of Olympic memorabilia, from pins to Wheaties boxes to coats. In the Season 10 episode "Van Gogh a Go Go," Rick and Corey Harrison encounter a rare ticket stub from the 1900 Olympics in France. The 1900 Games were the second international Olympics in modern history, held alongside the World's Fair in Paris instead of Athens, Greece, which had been the initial plan. This began the practice of moving the Olympics every four years, making this ticket both old and significant.