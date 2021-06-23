Cancel
Snatchie makes a 200 IQ play against MIBR

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know it was possible to shoot grenades that are on the ground in CS:GO to make them move?. AGO’s AWPer Michał “snatchie” Rudzki was well aware of this and used the tactic to perfection. The Polish team was one round away from beating MIBR in the online competition Snow Sweet Spring Three when the Brazilian team attempted to get Long control in the early moments of the 29th round. Maciej “F1KU” Miklas was left isolated in the pit after Eryk “leman” Kocięba was killed by Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes.

