Heads Up: Planning To Visit The San Bernardino National Forest? Be Aware Of Stricter Fire Restrictions
With hot temperatures and dry vegetation raising the fire risk, the U.S Forest Service is ratcheting up fire restrictions in the San Bernardino National Forest. Starting Wednesday, campfires, target shooting, smoking, and using wood or charcoal barbecues outside of certain designated areas are off-limits.