Audience survey data shows hope for live events in Dayton

The Dayton Business Journal and Dayton personality Dan Edwards are presenting the fourth DBJ podcast in the partnership for “A Greater Dayton With Dan Edwards.”. The edition of the podcast is titled "Shriners." The Cincinnati Shriners Hospital has relocated from to the Gem City and is now called Shriners Children's Ohio to create the country’s premiere, pediatric hospital for children with burns, cleft palates and other disfiguring conditions. What does this mean for the Dayton region? Edwards talks with Head of Surgery Dr. Petra Warner, Development Director Bethany Deines and former patient Lacy Gerken about how this ground-breaking medical partnership will impact our community and our children for generations to come.