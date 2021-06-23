Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Everything You Need To Know About MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: BATTLE OF THE REALMS

By The Bubbleblabber Team
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Home Entertainment has revealed everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.

www.bubbleblabber.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Joel Mchale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu Ray Disc#Animated Films#Mortal Kombat X#Warner Home Entertainment#Netherrealm Studios#Interactive Entertainment#Digital#Realms#Srp#Ultra#Hdr#Earthrealm#Gaslight#Scorpion Hanzo Hasashi#Shang Tsung Cyrax#Shinnok Reiko#Kintaro Sektor#Jax Briggs One#The Loud House#Young Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Batman
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mortal Kombat: Fatality shocked actor on film set

The actor of Mortal Kombat Lewis Tan has humorously revealed about the ‘gruesome’ fatalities from movie revealing that one in particular left him ‘pretty sick’ after accidentally stumbling across the scene on set. And it is that according to Tan told Variety while describing the realism and violence that was...
Video GamesTVOvermind

A New Mortal Kombat Legends Animated Movie Is Coming

It might sound like an odd thing to say, but Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, might actually be a little more pleasing for a lot of fans than the recent live-action movie that came to HBO Max this year, largely because of the number of characters and the manner in which they’re used. It’s true that the MK movie might have been doing what it could to set up the legendary feel of the video game movie with the first movie, but despite its success, a lot of fans have been ripping the movie up and down, voicing their displeasure at the omission of Johnny Cage and the placement of an unknown character, Cole Young, as well as a few other things. There are a few factors that the animated movie has that kind of trumps the live-action version, and one of those is that Cage is already there and part of the group that is set to fight against Shang Tsung, Shao Khan, and every other baddie that comes along. Plus, the idea that those that incur damage or are killed can come back is something that has been a part of MK for a long time, so getting upset at such a development is obviously going to happen, but it’s something that fans will have to get over.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Giveaway: Mortal Kombat Digital Movie

From the Studio: MMA fighter Cole Young must train to unlock his true power and stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. While it is available for purchase on digital now, we have 10 Mortal Kombat digital movies to give...
Moviesbubbleblabber.com

New images reveal new faces in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

There are new faces aplenty, and one notable (masked) face missing, as the plot continues to unfold in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. Check out four new images from the film. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

TW Burgess Teases “Screens of Death”

Following the success of T.W. Burgess’ Kickstarter success with Early Haunts and Filipino animator Jed Segovia’s viral fanmovie of Junji Ito’s beloved “Amigara Fault” the two horror creators have joined forces to create ‘Screens of Death’ an online animated series covering the history of haunted video games. Described as a...
TV & VideosComicBook

DC's Jim Lee Shares Epic First Look at New Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Warner Bros. has been working on a fresh overhaul of its Warner Bros. Hollywood Tour, which comes with its own wing dedicated to DC, and Jim Lee just gave fans their first look at the new setup. The Instagram post shares a look at the recreation of the lot and the iconic Warner Bros. tower and then segues into the DC wing. That has an interactive control panel that simulates the Watchtower and lets you move through each character in the DC universe. Once you click on them you get more details on them and see their different looks through the years, and we see that reflected in several different eras of Batman.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Original Mortal Kombat Is Now On Netflix

One of the major recurring criticisms aimed at the recent Mortal Kombat reboot was that it took itself very seriously, to the point that it seemed as though a decision was made at boardroom level to suck most of the fun out of the concept. That being said, it was the wisest move when it couldn’t come close to matching the delirious cheesiness of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 original.
Video GamesComicBook

Mortal Kombat Has a New Streaming Home

While Mortal Kombat fans are still waiting for the blockbuster reboot of the film franchise to arrive on digital and Blu-ray this summer, they can at least spend the time streaming the original adaptation. Paul W.S. Anderson's 1995 cult classic is remembered fondly by fans of the iconic Mortal Kombat video game franchise, but the film has bounced around a bit in the streaming era. Ahead of the debut of the reboot earlier this year, the original Mortal Kombat could be found on HBO Max, but it didn't stay there too long. As of Thursday morning, however, Mortal Kombat has a new streaming home.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Suicide Squad Bloodsport and Peacemaker Deploy From McFarlane Toys

Suicide Squad is still a couple of months away as DC Comics fans await the next film in the growing DCEU. McFarlane Toys has already revealed that they are making a wave of Suicide Squad figures and pre-orders have finally arrived. The wave of DC Multiverse figures will be a Build-A-Figure wave with King Shark being the figure that is built when all 4 figures come together. This time we are looking at two hot shots from this new team with Bloodsport and Peacemaker. Due to the new instructions, DC Comics collectibles do not include guns so these figures do feel that pain but there are plenty of McFarlane Toys figures that can help with that. Both Peacemaker and Bloodsport are loaded with detail with their Suicide Squad costumes coming to life right before your eyes.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: “MK Legends: Battle of the Realms”

Following its announcement a few weeks ago, the first trailer has now arrived for “Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms” which will be released on August 31st on both digital and physical storefronts. In the new animated feature, a follow-up to “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge,” Shao Kahn invades...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Trailer for animated film Battle of the Realms unleashed

Following the official announcement last week, the first trailer has been released for Warner Bros.’ R-Rated Animated Sequel Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which picks up after the events of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and sees Raiden and his band of warriors forced to take part in a final Mortal Kombat when besieged by Shao Kahn’s forces; watch the trailer here, via IGN.