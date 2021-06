If you’ve been a longtime reader of PurseBlog or member of PurseForum, then you know that Rebecca Minkoff and I started our ventures at the same time. She was the first designer I ever met, Vlad and I saw her first office which was the small apartment under her actual apartment, we grabbed pizza on the corner and talked bags and life, I was at her baby shower, and we’ve shared countless laughs and will forever be connected as friends and entrepreneurs. The list of memories I have with Rebecca is long and it’s been a great joy for me to watch her grow and expand over these past 15 years.