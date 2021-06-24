Cancel
Private equity firm CEO sentenced to over 2 years in prison for defrauding South Jersey investor

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 6 days ago
Karl James previously pleaded guilty to bilking an investor out of $1.35 million with promises of creating a marijuana extract company.

