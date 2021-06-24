Private equity firm CEO sentenced to over 2 years in prison for defrauding South Jersey investor

Managing Director and Head of the Beauty & Personal Care. Steve Davis is a managing director and head of the Beauty & Personal Care practice at Intrepid Investment Bankers. He is a co-founder of Intrepid and has more than 25 years of mergers and acquisitions experience. Davis established the Beauty & Personal Care practice, uniquely combining middle-market M&A expertise with a dedicated focus on the beauty and personal care industry, and has since built the practice into one of the leading advisors to the sector in the country. He is widely regarded as a leading authority in the category of Beauty & Personal Care M&A and is one of most active investment bankers in the industry. He has a deep understanding of trends and value-drivers across the sector, maintains ongoing dialogue with the acquirer and investor universe, and has a proven track record of helping clients sell to global strategic acquirers and value-added private equity groups.