Forkston news

wcexaminer.com
 12 days ago

Frank and Ginny Miner attended their granddaughter’s high school graduation. Makiah was valedictorian and led the class from Central Columbia on to the athletic field. She will be attending Gettysburg College and received many scholarships and awards. After the ceremony, the family gathered at Brenda and Doug’s for luncheon and desserts. Torin and Emily were in for Emily’s sister’s wedding and joined in at the graduation festivities. After a beautiful day, everyone enjoyed the fire pit by the pool as the weather cooled. Torin and Emily headed back to Austin but everyone was pleased to see them and to catch up with their news.

www.wcexaminer.com
wcexaminer.com

Falls news

Summer is here. Hooray, and here’s a hope that the past weekend’s celebration of Father’s Day, accompanied by great weather for outdoor cooking and frolicking, made it a great kick-off to the change in seasons.
WeatherBloomfield Democrat

Area news

Vacation Bible School (VBS) went well last week at Floris Baptist Church. Monday through Friday all four classes had children attend. Friday night’s program for parents was also well attended when awards were handed out and cookies followed for a fellowship time. We congratulate Pastor Brad; teachers Judy Chickering, Katy Wemmie, Mary Wemmie, Marie Hansen; the teens who served as helpers; and Brenda Comer and Kay Chickering for their displaying the cookies each morning. Praise God also for safety and fair weather. We trust the eternal truths learned from the Bible will continue to be blessed by the Bible’s author, the Holy Spirit.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

HARROGATE, TENN. Sarah Sawyer of Odessa received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tenn., on May 22. Sawyer graduated with Cum Laude honors. Sawyer received a Bachelor of Science from West Texas A&M University. DEAN’S LIST. TUSCALOOSA, ALA. Jacob Vargas...
Agriculturetransylvaniatimes.com

Quebec News

June pushing toward July is the start of what is known in the South as “canning season.”. I have already made strawberry jam. When I was growing up living with Aunt Nellie and near my grandmother O’Dell putting fruits and vegetables in jars for the winter was a way of life. Starting with June, apples for jelly, strawberry jam, and blackberries canned for jam or jelly and to make blackberry cobblers.
Pike County, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Progress News

We had a great service at Progress Baptist Church this Sunday morning. It was a busy service with many things going on, so there was never a dull moment. We celebrated Flag Day with Bro. Dan giving a little history of the flag, especially the 13 folds of the flag when it is completely folded with the stars on top. Each fold means something and it was really interesting.
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

College News

Hannah Burmeister and Tatum Pass, of Belle Plaine were named to the The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire spring 2021 Dean's List. Emma Luskey, a Senior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. She is the daughter of Tim and Becky Luskey from Green Isle, Minnesota. The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
WorldThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Macedonia News

Recently Abbie McQuary went to Kumbaya Camp in Eupora with her cousin, Mollie Jenkins. They enjoyed swimming in the pool and the lake as well as canoeing. They also enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and 4 Square in the gym at the camp. They had services in the morning, at lunch, and at night. Abbie enjoyed her four day stay at Kumbaya.
High Schoolcassville-democrat.com

News briefs

Pierce City High School Alumni is planning an All-Class Reunion for classmates from 1979-1990 on Aug. 14 at Some Place Nice Event Center. The committee is searching for class members and their contact information. People may contact Robert Chapman at 417-300-2627 or sunlakespt@gmail.com. More details can be found on Facebook at: PCHS 1980’s Alumni.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Organization News

The monthly board meeting of the Franciscan Community Meals was held June 10 at Shoney’s of Marietta. Discussion was held on the need to have a reserve of substitute drivers and office volunteers. Anyone interested in delivery of meals to seniors could call Jackie Lang at 740-373-7998. During the month...
Lock Haven, PABradford Era

Student news

LOCK HAVEN — The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognized achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher during the spring semester. The following local students made the list: Matthew Anderson of St. Marys, Jonathan Barroqueiro of Coudersport, Bryce Bauer of Emporium, Zachary Bundy of Ridgway, Amanda Caskey of Kersey, Alyssa Creech of Coudersport,
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

News of Record

1 June-Amanda Elizabeth Reynolds, 29, and Matthew Jordan Hollins, 29, both of Buckeye, Ariz. 2 June-Katya Odeli Flores Perez, 31, and Gorge T. Ferrer, 30, both of Hailey. 3 June-Brynn Michelle Dell-Colli, 33, and Blake William Mills, 35, both of Bend, Ore. 14 June-Amanda Cristina Russo, 27, and Alexander Rory...
Burnsville, MNbelleplaineherald.com

News in the Neighborhood

The Buca Di Beppo Italian Restaurant in Burnsville sustained significant damage in a fire on Wednesday, June 16, according to a fire marshal with the Burnsville Fire Department. Crews were called to the scene for a wood chip fire around 1:30 p.m., but upon arrival, firefighters learned the flames had...
AnimalsFlorida Weekly

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

What to do with all those 17-year cicadas blanketing the eastern half of the country? Sarah Dwyer of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethesda, Md., is coating them in chocolate and selling them as exotic treats, Reuters reported. She calls them delicious. “When you combine the chocolate, the cinnamon and the nuttiness of the bugs, it really gives you that holiday feeling of when you’re walking around a big city and they’re roasting nuts on the sidewalk, that cinnamon smell, it’s really what it tastes like,” Dwyer said. She and her employees gather the bugs from trees behind the business and put them in paper bags, which they place in the freezer. Then the cicadas are boiled and crisped in an air fryer. “I did go to pastry school in Paris to learn my dipping technique,” Dwyer said. “I’m pretty sure no one thought I’d be using it on cicadas.”
Hurricane, WVHerald-Dispatch

Community news

WINFIELD — The Putnam County Republican Club will host a family friendly annual Summer Picnic at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Shelter 1 at the FMC Sportsman’s Club in Winfield. The club will provide the meat, drinks, and dinnerware. Participants are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.
Mchenry, MDgarrettcollege.edu

Campus News

Internships prepare GC students as future Addictions Counseling, Business, Cybersecurity, and Sport Management professionals. GC's AAS programs emphasize fieldwork, experiences. Students enrolled in Garrett College's associate of applied science (A.A.S.) degree programs recently celebrated successful completion of semester-long internship, or fieldwork, experiences. Field experience courses (BUS 294, CIS 294, PSY...
Redding, CAcityofredding.org

Redding News

Last month, Avelo Airlines, the nation’s newest ultra-low fare carrier, made an investment in Redding, California by making the Redding Municipal Airport one of the first locations from which to launch their new flight service. Avelo Airlines’ decision to come to Redding isn’t just an investment in a location - it’s an investment in the people, too.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s mother?

AMERICA'S fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson has been banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson, 21, was set to lead Team USA into the Tokyo games in July but will now serve a 30-day suspension. Who is Sha'Carri Richardson's mother?. Richardson, who was called a "gold-medal favorite"...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Keenan Heyward, University of Rochester (Simon)

“My goal in life is to create and empower others to create.”. Fun fact about yourself: As a child, I was super interested in space travel and wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up. Undergraduate School and Degree: Indiana University – BS in Supply Chain Management + Technology...
SportsAugusta Free Press

Ken Plum: Schools as a political football

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When I graduated in January 1965 from the newly named Old Dominion College (now University) that had previously been the Norfolk Extension of William and Mary, I found the job market bleak for persons with history and political science majors. I could find a job, but I wanted one that would allow me to use the skills and knowledge I had gained in my dual majors. Teaching was a possibility, but I lacked the necessary credentials. My graduation with a master’s degree in teaching the social studies from the University of Virginia provided me the credentials for teaching, and the internship associated with that program landed me a job teaching history and government in Fairfax County Public Schools.