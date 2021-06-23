Forkston news
Frank and Ginny Miner attended their granddaughter’s high school graduation. Makiah was valedictorian and led the class from Central Columbia on to the athletic field. She will be attending Gettysburg College and received many scholarships and awards. After the ceremony, the family gathered at Brenda and Doug’s for luncheon and desserts. Torin and Emily were in for Emily’s sister’s wedding and joined in at the graduation festivities. After a beautiful day, everyone enjoyed the fire pit by the pool as the weather cooled. Torin and Emily headed back to Austin but everyone was pleased to see them and to catch up with their news.www.wcexaminer.com