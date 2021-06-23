Four charged in Wednesday afternoon shooting in Starkville
STARKVILLE • Four people have been arrested following an afternoon shooting near a troubled apartment complex in north Starkville that sent a female victim to the hospital. The Starkville police responded to a shots fired call at the Brooksville Garden apartments at 305 Everglade Avenue at 12:57 p.m. June 23. Officers already in the area apprehended the suspects at 12:59 and found them in possession of rifles with drum-fed magazines.www.djournal.com