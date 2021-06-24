Cancel
Holiday Bowl finds new home at baseball's Petco Park

 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed. Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville confirmed the move Wednesday. He and officials from the San Diego Padres will unveil renderings Thursday of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field. No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new five-year contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.

