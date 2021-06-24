Holiday Bowl finds new home at baseball's Petco Park

Known as one of the leading ballparks in the US, Petco Park is one of San Diego’s busiest attractions year-round. One of the best things you can do here is going on one of the daily tours that will take you behind the scenes and give you a glimpse of the ballpark’s history. This guided tour takes you to multiple stops, such as Breitbard Hall of Fame, Cutwater Coronado Club, Field Warning Track, Press Box, Private Luxury Suite, and San Diego Padres Hall of Fame. If you are a San Diego Padres fan, the Pre-Game Tours might interest you. These tours end with an exclusive opportunity to watch the team’s batting practice from Templeton Rye Barrel Deck, subject to the team’s discretion. However, if you just want to watch from afar, check out the best hotels with a view of Petco Park, San Diego, below.