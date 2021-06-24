Cancel
Real Estate

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

rebusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business magazine covers news and trends related to affordable, workforce & mixed-income housing — including development and design, investment, operations, and financing.

rebusinessonline.com
Real Estatethebharatexpressnews.com

Coldwell Banker CEO Says Home Ownership Investors Not a Driving Force in the Searing Housing Market

Institutional investors rushing to buy property aren’t the main reason for the ultra-hot U.S. real estate market, Coldwell Banker CEO Ryan Gorman told TBEN on Tuesday. In an interview with “The Exchange,” the real estate manager acknowledged the potential for institutional buyers to add additional price pressure, as they seek out potential hedges against inflation, for example.
Florida Statebeckerlawyers.com

“Commercial Real Estate Development (FL),” LexisNexis Practical Guidance ®

This note is written from the perspective of the developer. The development concepts discussed throughout this note also apply to residential development such as multi-lot single-family homes and condominium developments because they are large-scale developments involving the same types of approvals. Real estate development is a lengthy process that begins...
Politicspahouse.com

House passes Solomon bill to expand affordable housing

HARRISBURG, June 28 – The state House passed legislation, authored by state Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Phila., that would allow local taxing authorities to expand access to affordable housing in an unprecedented way. “For every 100 people who need affordable housing in Pennsylvania, only 42 people will get it,” Solomon said....
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Affordable housing crisis keeps Denver council busy

Denver’s affordable housing crisis kept the City Council busy Monday. The council approved several measures related to housing. First, the council approved allowing residents to build accessory dwelling units on their properties. This allows a homeowner a way to generate rental income while also creating affordable housing.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Is an affordable housing developer fueling gentrification?

Affordable housing developer DreamKey Partners started working in the Druid Hills neighborhood in the late 1990s, long before the flood of investment arrived. At the time the neighborhood was full of dilapidated buildings and vacant houses. DreamKey, then the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, renovated and built homes as part of a master plan, funded by the […] The post Is an affordable housing developer fueling gentrification? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Housing Metrics Point to Worsening Affordability

Most Americans who hope to purchase a home in the coming months face a dilemma. Low inventory and other factors have led to increased home prices and unaffordability. Thus many house hunters wonder if things will improve or become more difficult for the buyer in approaching months and even years.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for affordable housing in Syracuse is 'unprecedented'

After a brutal homicide in Skyline Apartments, ongoing health and safety concerns in the building were highly publicized, and the conversation about affordable housing took center stage. Tenants in the Skyline Apartments are some of many across the city living on fixed incomes with few housing choices. One resident said...
Cook County, ILevanstonnow.com

Council to vote on affordable housing plan

The Evanston City Council is scheduled Monday to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Housing Authority of Cook County regarding a planned affordable housing development on South Boulevard. The city has already issued a request for proposals from developers for the site at 504-514 South Boulevard, which includes an underutilized...
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Kelly pushes affordable housing rollback

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) will ask Evanston’s City Council Monday to impose an immediate moratorium on creation of non-owner-occupied internal and attached accessory dwelling units. ADUs, also known as coach houses or granny flats, were authorized by the City Council in stages over the past few years as a way...
New York City, NYrbtcpas.com

Construction Trend Watch Repurposing Hotels, Motels into Multifamily Housing

It’s a tough time to be a contractor or a person searching for housing in New York. Lumber and material costs are handcuffing builders and contractors all over the country. The National Association of Home Builders estimates that the rising cost could add up to $24,000 to the price of a new build. Additionally, Hudson Valley is now officially a housing hot spot for those leaving New York City in the wake of the pandemic. The average asking price for homes in Kingston sits at $297,500, or $202 per square foot according to Realtor.com. That’s a whopping 32% higher than last year – pricing out a lot of Hudson Valley natives, but comparatively, it’s a steal for city dwellers used to two-bedroom apartments that are four times as pricey. So, this material cost explosion, coupled with a lack of available housing puts construction companies and potential buyers (or renters) in precarious financial positions. One possible trend on the horizon we want you to keep on your radar? Repurposing hotels and motels into coveted multifamily housing. Let us explain.
Beauty & Fashioncapenews.net

The Spectrum Of 'Affordable Housing' - Editorial

We’ve been speaking about affordable housing in the Enterprise offices, since a few of our staff members are looking for and struggling to find a place to live on (or even near) the Cape. How to deal with the housing crisis is a common conversation in businesses, committees and groups...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Letters: PBM fiasco, bill attacks affordable housing

PBM fiasco shows more must be done to hold corporate executives responsible. I write to thank The Dispatch for its series on Pharmacy Benefit Managers and the editorial in the June 20 edition that summarized how PBMs prey upon the country’s health care system and increase the cost of health care.
Lane County, OReugeneweekly.com

Affordable Housing Rises from the Rubble

The site of a former mortuary will soon have an afterlife: affordable housing. In the midst of a housing crunch, Lane County’s housing authority Homes For Good is using multiple forms of funding to construct a four-story permanent supportive housing project called the Nel at 11th and Charnelton, where the Trauma Healing Project and before that the Poole-Larsen Funeral Home once stood.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Affordable Housing and How to Get There Faster

How can we increase the amount of affordable housing rapidly? New construction adds affordable housing very slowly and with inadequate amounts. However, options do exist that would dramatically increase the available affordable housing fast. One such frequently proposed option is through the use of rent control and rent-stabilization measures. For...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Is this housing market affordable for the average shopper?

Crazy. Horrible. Grueling. These are the words real estate agents use when asked to describe the current state of the market and what it’s like to buy a home today. Buyers are facing unprecedented challenges, they say, due to a confluence of housing market conditions:. Pricing. Redfin reported earlier this...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

New affordable housing development opens in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Union Square Apartments, a new affordable housing development in Rochester opened Wednesday. The $21 million supportive housing development provides 72 affordable homes for households earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income,. There are also 21 units with onsite supportive services from Trillium...
Real Estatewiartonecho.com

Encouraging affordable housing in Saugeen Shores

It was a big night for housing in Saugeen Shores as the Town’s planning committee approved removing barriers that impede construction of affordable housing – housing that costs less that 30 percent of a households’ income. The planning committee, meeting virtually via Zoom June 21, approved town-wide zoning bylaw changes,...