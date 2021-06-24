Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

It’s a tough time to be a contractor or a person searching for housing in New York. Lumber and material costs are handcuffing builders and contractors all over the country. The National Association of Home Builders estimates that the rising cost could add up to $24,000 to the price of a new build. Additionally, Hudson Valley is now officially a housing hot spot for those leaving New York City in the wake of the pandemic. The average asking price for homes in Kingston sits at $297,500, or $202 per square foot according to Realtor.com. That’s a whopping 32% higher than last year – pricing out a lot of Hudson Valley natives, but comparatively, it’s a steal for city dwellers used to two-bedroom apartments that are four times as pricey. So, this material cost explosion, coupled with a lack of available housing puts construction companies and potential buyers (or renters) in precarious financial positions. One possible trend on the horizon we want you to keep on your radar? Repurposing hotels and motels into coveted multifamily housing. Let us explain.