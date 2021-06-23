Cancel
Monroe Township, PA

Beaumont news

 12 days ago

Please remember to pay your real estate taxes by June 30 if you live in Monroe Township. Linda Searfoss, our tax collector, would like to remind everyone that this is the end of the face period. If you mail your payment in, make sure it’s postmarked by June 30. If you prefer to drop it off, she has office hours on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Her office number is 570-298-2705. There is also a drop-off box outside her door. You can drop it off and she will mail you out a receipt.

