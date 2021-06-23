Cancel
Pierson Junior With Tourette’s Syndrome Raises Awareness

By Cailin Riley
sagharborexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiden Genender is not shy. It’s an aspect of his personality that has served him well in many ways — he’s been part of the school plays and musicals at Pierson Middle School and High School, is a member of the Sag Harbor Community Rowing team, and the youth and government club — a YMCA program led by Town Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni, and attends A. Kazickas Lithuanian School in Riverhead every Saturday, among other pursuits.

