Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For cord-cutters, Amazon Prime Day is usually the best time of the year to score the company's streaming devices for ultra-low prices. Things are no different this year: From Fire TV Cubes to the Fire TV Stick, the company's own streaming media kits are up to 50 percent off, with the 4K Fire TV Stick now only $25. At half-off, the 4K Fire TV Stick is already a can't-miss deal for streamers, but Amazon has decided to add a cherry on top with a secret bonus.