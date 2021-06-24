Celebration Planned as Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Grows by 17,596 Acres

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park hikers. Photo by Ken Stone

Anza-Borrego Foundation is planning an online event to celebrate this month’s transfer of 17,596 acres to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the foundation said Wednesday.

The new parkland includes 331 separate parcels with attractions including wildflower fields, paleontological resources and lizard habitat.

Erasing property lines and protecting the land is expected to provide new corridors for wildlife moving among existing preserves in the area, which is near the Mexican border and includes Coyote Canyon and Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

The smallest parcel is a former mining claim that measures 3-feet-by-402 feet, and the largest is 690 acres.

Speakers at the online event on July 29 will include Ray Lennox, the park’s superintendent, and Armando Quintero, director of California’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Registration for the event begins in July. More information is available at www.theabf.org.