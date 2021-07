When we see America’s black music legends, we are witnessing the power and legacy of Gospel music. Of the many musicians that got their start in Gospel, Reverend Dr. Stanley Keeble said: “They got their development in the Church because the Church required a lot. The singers and the musicians had to perform exceptionally well and if you didn’t, you didn’t get to perform anymore. Because the Church… had a duty to present what was good… The Lord doesn’t deserve what is not our best. So it’s our duty to give him our best.”[1]