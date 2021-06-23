Cancel
Southampton, NY

‘Fish & Men’ Screening and Panel at SAC

By Annette Hinkle
sagharborexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its exhibition “EARTH: Artists as Activists,” On Thursday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m., Southampton Arts Center will host an outdoor screening of “Fish & Men,” a documentary by Darby Duffin and Adam Richard Jones, followed by a panel discussion with Dr. Jennifer Jacquet, David Barber, Margie Mason, Valentine Thomas, Esq., Sean Barrett, and moderator Tela Loretta Troge, Esq. This will be the final event offered in conjunction with the exhibition, which closes July 10.

