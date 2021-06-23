Committed to Hemp, part two: Rosedowns, King’s Agriseeds, Terradon Hemp & Americhanvre Cast-Hemp
In part two of our sponsorship sunshine episode we talk to Robert Byrnes from Rosedowns, Taylor Fritz from King’s Agriseeds, Michael Kealey from Terradon Hemp, and Cameron McIntosh from Americhanvre Cast Hemp. These organizations have sponsored Lancaster Farming’s National Hemp Tour. Eric Hurlock is taking the show on the road this summer, reporting from various stops along the industrial hemp value chain, focusing on fiber and grain hemp operations.www.lancasterfarming.com