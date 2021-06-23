Committed to Hemp, part two: Rosedowns, King’s Agriseeds, Terradon Hemp & Americhanvre Cast-Hemp

It’s been just over three months since March 22, when the final updates to the 2019 interim final ruling (IFR) of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program went into effect across the country. In light of a significant increase in hemp growers and farmers nationwide — largely set in motion by the Farm Bill of 2018 — it has been the aim of the USDA to develop “regulations that meet congressional intent while providing a fair, consistent, science-based process for states, tribes, and individual producers,” according to Undersecretary Mae Wu.