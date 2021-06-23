Man dead after being targeted in afternoon shooting on Boulevard NE, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting in broad daylight that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting occurred this afternoon on Boulevard NE just before 6:00 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, officers found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the shooting was not random, and preliminary information suggests that the victim may have been targeted.

There is no word on any potential suspects at this time.

Homicide investigators are continuing to determine what led up to the shooting.

